Northern Europe’s largest EV conference – soon in Oslo

Get ready for November 10th – 11th and the Nordic EV Summit.

After a resounding success in 2019, the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association invites partners, actors in electric mobility, car- and battery industry, innovation, charging and politics to the Nordic EV Summit 2021 – Entering the Electric Era.

The Nordic EV Summit has become one of Europe’s most recognized and visited conferences, where issues related to electric mobility and development are highlighted. And you can join.

“The roll-out of electric mobility both at sea, in the air and on the road has put Norway on the world map and shows one of the greatest climate and environmental successes of all time. When we invite relevant actors to Norway to discuss the biggest trends, challenges, and opportunities of the time, it shows that the industrial revolution of our time is taking place in electric mobility”, says Secretary General of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association, Christina Bu.

“Nordic EV Summit has proven to be one of the most important places in the world for dialogue among various industries within electric mobility, and the conference is a good meeting place to network and get inspiration”.

This year’s charging debate – consumers at the center

Governing parties both in the EU and Norway will present more consumer-friendly charging strategies in the months to come. Consumers are also demanding change. We will take the debate to the European and Norwegian charging industry.

With Erik Lorentzen from the Norwegian EV Association as moderator, we are excited to welcome Policy Office of the European Commission, Alexander Verduyn, CEO of IONITY GmbH, Dr. Michael Hajesch, Executive Vice President Operations Europe Circle K, Hans-Olav Høidahl and CEO of Mer Group, Kristoffer Thoner.

Nordic battery solutions with enormous potential

With a huge global demand for batteries, we must ensure a sustainable production. There are great opportunities for Norway and the Nordic countries to become frontrunners in sustainable battery production. But action is needed. We take the conversation between relevant actors in the field. How do we secure a completely sustainable value chain for batteries?

With Special Adviser Nora Rosenberg Grobæk from Innovation Norway as moderator, we are thrilled to welcome the CEO of Batteriretur and Hydrovolt, Fredrik Andreasen, CEO of Innovation Norway, Håkon Haugli, VP, Head of Strategy and Sustainability Hydro Batteries, Elise Must and CEO of Morrow Batteries, Terje Andersen, among others.

COP26, the EU’s Green Deal and European EV policy

The COP26 negotiations are ongoing during the Nordic EV Summit. EV policy has changed rapidly in EU countries, and the EU’s Green Deal aims for zero emissions in Europe by 2050. But is current EV policy sufficient to achieve zero emissions, create new green jobs and change consumer behavior?

As a participant at the Nordic EV Summit, you will meet: Former EU Commissioner for Climate, Connie Hedegaard, Finnish Member of the European Parliament, Henna Virkkunen (EPP Group), Danish Member of the European Parliament, Morten Helveg Petersen (Renew Europe), Senior Director Julia Poliscanova from Transport & Environment, Director of Mobility and Sustainable Transport, Peter Dolesji of The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and Deputy Secretary-General for IndustryAll Europe, Judith Kirton-Darling.

Parallel sessions for the curious minds

As a participant at the Nordic EV Summit, you can also express your curiosity in many other areas within electric mobility.

We have up to three parallel sessions, where you can participate and hear more about:

Autonomous electric transportation – What does the future bring?

If you can charge it here, you can charge it anywhere

Connected cars and big data ownership. Who owns my car data?

Accessible charging for all

What technology is available today? And what is the outlook for zero emission transport at sea?

EVs around the world

A deep dive into the technology, materials and recycling of modern batteries

Electrifying the heavy transportation sector?

Aviation and the outlook for zero emission flight services?

Nordic EV Summit is held in collaboration between the Norwegian Trade Fair and the Norwegian Electric Car Association.

