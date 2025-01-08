The final push towards 2025: Fossil-fuel cars out of the top ten list

COMMON SIGHT: In 2024, electric cars were the natural choice for most people who bought a new car in Norway. Photo: Jamieson Pothecary / elbil.no.

In 2024, electric cars made up an impressive 88.9 percent of all new car sales in Norway.

Norway celebrates another record year for electric car sales with an 88.9 percent market share in 2024, according to statistics from the Norwegian Road Federation.

In 2023, the market share was 82.4 percent and 79.3.percent in 2022.

– We are confident this share will grow even further in 2025, the year we aim to reach our goal of 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales nationwide, says Christina Bu, Secretary General of The Norwegian EV Association.

ZERO EMISSIONS: Christina Bu, Secretary-General of The Norwegian EV Association, is confident that the goal of achieving 100 percent electric car sales is within reach. Photo: Jamieson Pothecary/elbil.no.

Natural choice for most people

Electric cars have become the top choice across the nation, from vibrant cities to the most remote regions. In Norway’s northernmost county, Finnmark, they make up 77 percent of all new car sales.

– We can already celebrate that electric cars have become the natural choice for most people. I firmly believe this trend will continue, and Norway is on track to reach its 2025 goal, says Bu.

In 2016, the Norwegian Parliament committed to the goal that all new cars sold in 2025 should be zero-emission vehicles (fully electric or hydrogen-powered).

An especially notable highlight from last year is that electric cars dominated the top ten list:

Top 10 new passenger cars 2024: 1. Tesla Model Y: 16 858 2. Tesla Model 3: 7 264 3. Volvo EX30: 7 229 4. Volkswagen ID.4: 7 222 5. Toyota bZ4X: 6 007 6. Skoda Enyaq*: 4 610 7. Nissan Ariya: 3 772 8. Volkswagen ID.3: 3 634 9. Audi Q4 e-tron: 3 449 10. Hyundai Kona electric: 3 278 * Including Enyaq RS

The Norwegian success story primarily results from a comprehensive set of government incentives designed to promote sales of zero-emission vehicles:

Electric heavy-duty vehicles

By 2024, 12.6 percent of newly registered heavy-duty vehicles were also classified as zero-emission.

Norwegian Parliament has pledged to establish a zero-emission target for new heavy vehicles by 2030.