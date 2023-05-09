Polish cities to learn from the Norwegian experience: Laboratory of Low Emission Zones

THE GATEWAY TO EV HEAVEN: The development of EVs have accelerated in areas with toll rings in Norway because of the discount for electric vehicles.

The EV discount in the toll rings is one of the main contributors to the rapid electrification of cars in Norway. The experiences drawn from the Norwegian toll rings will now be shared with Polish cities.

Disregarding the exemption from VAT and purchase tax, the discount for EVs in the toll roads is the most important incentive for the change to EVs for Norwegian drivers, according to The Norwegian EV Associations annual EV Drivers Survey.

The gateway to electrification

In Norway, EVs have been exempted, and later discounted, from the toll fees, creating in practice Low Emission Zones inside most of the big urban areas in the country.

As a result, EV-uptake is far higher in the cities than elsewhere.

Laboratory of Low Emission Zones

In 2023, The Norwegian EV Association will contribute as a partner in the project “Laboratory of Low Emission Zones”, run by the Institute of Enviornmental Protection – National Research Institute in Poland.

The aim is to provide Polish local governments with practical and up-to-date knowledge on the implementation and operation of such Low Emission Zones.

About the project

The project is implemented by the Institute of Environmental Protection – National Research Institute, together with the Norwegian EV Association and the Polish Association of Alternative Fuels (PSPA).

It is financed from Norwegian Funds and European Economic Area funds (Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021 and EEA Financial Mechanism 2014-2021) under the “Environment, energy and climate change” program, based on an agreement with the Ministry of Climate and Environment of the Republic of Poland.

During the project, The Norwegian EV Association will provide insight and experience through webinars and online meetings, as well as being responsible for the program of a two day study trip to Oslo for around 30 participants from Polish local governments at the end of May, 2023.

